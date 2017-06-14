Get Up Poll: Listeners Spell The Most Misspelled Word In Their State [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Google recently released the the most misspelled word of each state. Needless to say, some words are simpler than others. So in this Get Up Poll, Erica Campbell and GRIFF challenged listeners to a spelling bee! When these listeners call up, they are tasked with spelling the most misspelled words in their state.

So how did people do? Click on the audio player to find out in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

