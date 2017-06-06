Local
Police Identify 7 Yr Old Killed In Durham Shooting

Melissa Wade
Durham police are searching for the gunman who opened fire on an SUV, killing 7-year-old Kamari Munerlyn on Sunday evening.

Police Chief C.J. Davis held a news conference asking the public to help find Kamari’s killer saying they believe the incident was not a random act.

ABC11 has obtained several 911 calls from the incident where a woman caller frantically begs the 911 dispatcher to send help.  “Please send an ambulance… We need to go to the hospital… Please hurry up, please.”

The woman also claims she knows who the gunman was and what type of car he was driving; however, police have not released any official information.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for Kamari’s funeral expenses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Mitchell at (919) 560-4440 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

Read more at ABC11.

