7 Yr Old Boy Killed In Durham Shooting

Melissa Wade
A 7-year-old boy was killed Sunday following a shooting in Durham. Authorities said there were five adults and five children inside the SUV leaving a local pool, about 5 p.m. when multiple shots were fired from another moving vehicle near Hillandale Road and Peppertree Street.

Three adults fled the scene following the shooting, police said.

Authorities said, the driver of the SUV drove to the nearby Tokyo Express Cuisine restaurant in the 3200 block of Guess Road because a flat tire prevented them from getting to the hospital, and the boy died.

 

Authorities said the shooting was not a random incident.

Anybody with information is asked to call Durham police at 919-560-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.

Durham shooting , Hillandale and Peppertree st

