Mali Music Talks About His New Release ‘The Transition Of Mali’

WMJS Staff
Mali Music is back with a brand new release The Transition of Mali and he’s explaining why his evolution as an artist doesn’t leave behind his hardcore Christian fans. Check out his interview with Willie Moore, Jr. below.

https://twitter.com/MaliMusic/status/868170057335029760

