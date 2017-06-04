Terrorists Strike London Bridge, Borough Market Killing Multiple Victims

News One
Terrorists Strike London Bridge, Borough Market Killing Multiple Victims

Suspected militants drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridged before stabbing others on nearby streets and bars.

The Light NC staff
At least six people were killed and dozens injured on Saturday night in what British authorities are calling a terrorist attack in London, reports the British Broadcasting Corporation.

Scotland Yard said the police shot and killed three suspected assailants, according to the BBC.

The alleged militants drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing people on the streets and in bars in nearby Borough Market, NBC News reported.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan called the incident a “horrific terrorist attack.”

He added: “This is a deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners and visitors to our city enjoying their Saturday night.”

This comes two months after a driver struck pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, and nearly two weeks after a bombing outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

SOURCE:  BBC, NBC News

