Local
Home > Local

4 Students Responsible For Hanged Black Teddy Bear At School

Melissa Wade
Leave a comment
Noose

Source: Peter Dazeley / Getty

 

School officials at Wakefield High School said four students were responsible for a teddy bear found hanged by a rope from the roof the school, next to a sign that said “Make Wakefield Tripp Again #SmartLunch.”

Wakefield’s Black Student Union held an emergency meeting last night to give students a chance to vent about the racially-charged incident and a chance to start healing.

Many believe this incident was a way for the 4 seniors to express their resentment over current Principal Bazzell, who is African-American, taking a harder line on school rules since taking over as principal in 2015 from Wakefield’s previous principal, Tripp Clayton, who is white.

Read more about the incident and meeting at ABC11.

 

hanged teddy bear , Wakefield High School

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Will Black Caucus Endorsement Force out Charlotte Mayoral…
 6 days ago
05.28.17
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 4 weeks ago
05.05.17
State of the Black Church Part II
 1 month ago
05.01.17
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part…
 1 month ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 1 month ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 1 month ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 2 months ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 2 months ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at…
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 3 months ago
03.10.17