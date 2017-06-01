4 Students Responsible For Hanged Black Teddy Bear At School

School officials at Wakefield High School said four students were responsible for a teddy bear found hanged by a rope from the roof the school, next to a sign that said “Make Wakefield Tripp Again #SmartLunch.”

Wakefield’s Black Student Union held an emergency meeting last night to give students a chance to vent about the racially-charged incident and a chance to start healing.

Many believe this incident was a way for the 4 seniors to express their resentment over current Principal Bazzell, who is African-American, taking a harder line on school rules since taking over as principal in 2015 from Wakefield’s previous principal, Tripp Clayton, who is white.

