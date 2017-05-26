Holy Grounds! Le’Andria Johnson ‘Bigger Than Me’ vs. Anthony Evans ‘See You Again’

LISTEN!
Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]
1. Willie Moore with Evelyn Lozada and her daughter1 of 61
2. Mary Mary and Willie2 of 61
3. No Malice and Willie3 of 61
4. Willie and Jennifer Williams4 of 61
5. William Mcdowell5 of 61
6. The Hairstons6 of 61
7. Dr. Ian Smith with Willie Moore Jr.7 of 61
8. The Walls Group stopped by!8 of 61
9. Willie Moore with the "Growing up Hip-Hop" cast9 of 61
10. Willie Moore with the Ron Carter Academy10 of 61
11. Trina and Willie Moore11 of 61
12. Dick Gregory and Willie Moore Jr.12 of 61
13. Evander Holyfield and Willie Moore Jr.13 of 61
14. The Hairston's and Willie Moore14 of 61
15. Tim of Sweetie Pie's and Willie Moore Jr.15 of 61
16. Willie Moore Jr. and the Hudson brothers16 of 61
17. Tweet and Willie Moore Jr.17 of 61
18. Kim Fields and Willie snap a photo!18 of 61
19.19 of 61
20. Willie and Kirk Franklin20 of 61
21. Kirk and Willie battle in a test of who is taller!21 of 61
22. Anita Wilson and Willie Moore Jr.22 of 61
23. Marlon Jackson and Willie Moore Jr.23 of 61
24. Sheryl Lee Ralph and Willie24 of 61
25.25 of 61
26. Geoffrey Golden and Willie26 of 61
27. Marcus D. Wiley and Willie Moore Jr27 of 61
28. Anthony Brown and Willie28 of 61
29. Real Talk Kim and Willie Moore Jr.29 of 61
30. Willie Moore Jr. and Anthony Brown30 of 61
31. Lyfe Jennings and Willie Moore Jr.31 of 61
32. Willie and Vashawn Mitchell32 of 61
33. Aaron Cole and Willie Moore Jr.33 of 61
34. Alex Faith, Tim Bowman Jr. and Willie Moore Jr.34 of 61
35. Tim Bowman Jr. and Willie Moore Jr,35 of 61
36. Virtue stops by the studio!36 of 61
37. Erica Campbell with Willie's sons37 of 61
38. Erica Campbell and Willie38 of 61
39. Erica Campbell and Willie39 of 61
40. Erica Campbell with Willie's sons40 of 61
41. Demetria McKinney stops by.41 of 61
42. Tamar Braxton and Willie42 of 61
43. Bizzle and Willie snap a photo!43 of 61
44. Jonathan McReynolds performs in studio!44 of 61
45. Egypt Sherrod with Willie Moore Jr.45 of 61
46. Egypt Sherrod46 of 61
47. Egypt Sherrod with Willie Moore Jr.47 of 61
48. Willie and Kandi!48 of 61
49. Gail Devers49 of 61
50. Kandi Burruss50 of 61
51. Another snap of Willie Moore Jr. with gospel star Tasha Cobbs51 of 61
52. Willie and Kandi!52 of 61
53. Willie Moore Jr. snaps a photo with his wife and son53 of 61
54. Kandi Burruss54 of 61
55. Willie with gospel singer Canton JonesSource:Instagram 55 of 61
56. Willie Moore Jr. with gospel star Tasha Cobbs56 of 61
57. Willie Moore Jr. with his wife and sons Peyton and Princeton.Source:Instagram 57 of 61
58. Marvin Sapp in studio with Willie Moore Jr.58 of 61
59. Marvin Sapp and Willie Moore59 of 61
60. Willie Moore and Pastor Charles Jenkins60 of 61
61. Willie with Wess Morgan and Bishop Dale C. Bronner61 of 61
