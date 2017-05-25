Tyra Banks Accused Of Verbal Abuse In Lawsuit

has been accused of traumatized a girl during an America’s Got Talent audition.

A woman who tried out for America’s Got Talent is suing after her daughter allegedly had a run-in with Tyra. The New York Daily News reports that a plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe, has filed suit against Marathon Productions in Los Angeles Superior Court, claiming that her daughter, Mary, suffered emotional distress during a filming on the show.

According to court documents Jane and her husband, John, performed a few songs to audition for the show. Part of their set was a song about Mary, which the girl requested they perform.

When the family flew to Los Angeles to film their appearance on America’s Got Talent, Jane claims that the production company tried to sign a separate contract with Mary without Jane and John’s knowledge or consent.

That’s when Tyra stepped in. Jane alleges that Tyra claimed Mary seemed embarrassed by her parents’ performance, mocking both the performance and the song. Reportedly, she shook the girl’s shoulders before pushing her hair back and “physically [manipulating] her.”

The suit states that things got even more awkward as Tyra implied that Mary may have been an unplanned baby. Jane claims that the incident left Mary traumatized and depressed.

Jane has accused Marathon Productions of intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress. She is also charging the company with civil battery and civil assault.

Marathon and Tyra have yet to comment on the lawsuit at this time.

