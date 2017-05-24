Watch: How School Choice Impacts The Black Community

It's essential to understand how education policies affect our community and children.

The Light NC staff
It’s essential that we understand the impact of education policies because the future of our children and community are at stake. Columbia University Professor Christopher Emdin guides us through the consequences of school choice on urban communities, in this third and final video on this hot-button issue.

Dr. Emdin is an associate professor in the Department of Mathematics, Science and Technology at Teachers College, Columbia University, where he also serves as director of science education at the Center for Health Equity and Urban Science Education.

