Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Bishop T.D. Jakes On Why “Making Noise” Doesn’t Always Work In Politics [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


Bestselling author, producer and filmmaker, talk show host and senior paster at the Potter’s House, Bishop T.D. Jakes chatted with Erica Campbell about balancing his many hats. As someone heavily involved in politics, he explains how he decides whether or not to speak up about something publicly, saying “a lot of noise doesn’t always add up to a lot of change.”

He talks about disciplining children, and why that doesn’t necessarily mean corporal punishment, but rather, setting boundaries. Plus, the Bishop talks about adjusting to the fast paced world of social media and a new way of consuming information, and how he warmed up to it despite being resistant at fist. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Bishop William Murphy On “Bringing A Generation Back To God” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Bishop Henry Fernandez On Compartmentalizing Our Stress [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Micah Stampley On How Bishop T.D. Jakes Helped Open Doors For Him [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Bishop T.D. Jakes and Friends [PHOTOS]

13 photos Launch gallery

Bishop T.D. Jakes and Friends [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Bishop T.D. Jakes and Friends [PHOTOS]

Bishop T.D. Jakes and Friends [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 3 weeks ago
05.05.17
State of the Black Church Part II
 4 weeks ago
05.01.17
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part I
 1 month ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 1 month ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 1 month ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 1 month ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 2 months ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 3 months ago
03.10.17
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 3 months ago
02.20.17