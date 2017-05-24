Bishop T.D. Jakes On Why “Making Noise” Doesn’t Always Work In Politics [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Bestselling author, producer and filmmaker, talk show host and senior paster at the Potter’s House, Bishop T.D. Jakes chatted with Erica Campbell about balancing his many hats. As someone heavily involved in politics, he explains how he decides whether or not to speak up about something publicly, saying “a lot of noise doesn’t always add up to a lot of change.”

He talks about disciplining children, and why that doesn’t necessarily mean corporal punishment, but rather, setting boundaries. Plus, the Bishop talks about adjusting to the fast paced world of social media and a new way of consuming information, and how he warmed up to it despite being resistant at fist. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

