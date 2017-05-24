Get Up Erica
Faith Walking: Hang In There [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Light NC staff
In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell pulls some encouragement from the bible. “Some of ya’ll are in the middle of a fire,” she says, and God is with you. When we’re going through the worst of it, it is important to remember that God has our backs, and that when we surrender everything to him, and believe in him, we will get through our trials.

Get away from the noise and negativity that can cast doubt on your faith, and believe! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

