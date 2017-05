Travis Greene releases his new single You Waited via live performance and interactive social experience.

The acclaimed recording artist – who jump-started the year with worldwide buzz and career accolades including 2 GRAMMY® nominations, and winning a leading 7 awards at the 2017 Stellar Awards – now marks “You Waited” as the lead single from his highly-anticipated upcoming album Crossover: Live from Music City.



