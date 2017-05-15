Mom Attacks Son Over No Mother’s Day Card

This is not how a mom should respond for Mother’s Day. Police in South Carolina say a woman has been arrested for hitting her young son after he gave a Mother’s Day card to his grandmother but not to her.

Shontrell Murphy was charged with cruelty to children for hitting her son “upside” the head for not getting her a Mother’s Day card. The boy’s sister told Spartanburg police that Shontrell hit the boy then tore up the card that was given to the grandmother.

Police say Shontrell Murphy has been released from the Spartanburg County Detention Center. The boy’s age was not released.

Read more at ABC11.

