Alma G. Davis On Breaking The Cycle Of Domestic Violence [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Light NC staff
Alma G. Davis is an entrepreneur and motivational speaker who has helped many people overcome domestic violence. She talked with Erica Campbell about her own experiences with domestic violence, and our tendency to avoid talking about it. Foundation mission is to educate, empower and celebrate survivors, as well as giving them the tools to help someone or help themselves get out of those situations.

Alma talks about teaming up with GRIFF to raise money for her foundation with a comedy show. Plus, she talks about her “Dinner For Divas,” which is the event that inspired her foundation, and initially caught GRIFF’s eye. Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

