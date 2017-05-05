Community Spotlight
Here Are Some Weekend Local Community Events

Melissa Wade
Thumb tack on calendar

Source: Tom Grill / Getty

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.

 

  Hope Christian 1st Annual Community Health Fair
Event Date:  05/06/2017
Event Time:  10am-2pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Hope Christian Church
Address Line 1:  163 Cornwallis Lane
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville , NC, 28314
Event Description:  Free Health Screenings, Fitness training, Prizes and giveaways!
Event Contact:  Eunice Shelton
Event Contact Number:  9103667477
Event Contact Email:  mrseuniceshelton@hotmail.com

 

 

  Hope Christian Church 1st Annual Community Health
Event Date:  05/06/2017
Event Time:  10am-2pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Hope Christian Church
Address Line 1:  7720 Hazelwood Ave
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC 28314
Event Description:  Community Health Fair
Event Contact:  Eunice Shelton
Event Contact Number:  9103667477
Event Contact Email:  mrseuniceshelton@hotmail.com

 

 

 

  Sparkle Mentoring Program Interest Meeting
Event Date:  05/06/2017
Event Time:  1:30pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Wingate by Wyndham
Address Line 1:  2610 Westinghouse Blvd
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27604
Event Description:  Come join us for an Interest Meeting for those who would like to learn more about the program and how they can participate; whether being a mentee or volunteer. Our program targets minority girls ages 12-18. Please join us as we encourage our girls to live up to their potential. Program mission, goals and future events will be shared.
Motto: Believe! Speak! Become!
Event Contact:  Stacey Chestnut
Event Contact Number:  919-706-8207
Event Contact Email:  sparklementoring@gmail.com

 

 

Christian Sorority Informational  
Event Date:  05/06/2017
Event Time:  1pm Sharp
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  South Regional Library
Address Line 1:  4505 South Alston Avenue
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27713
Event Description:  The Sorors of the Raleigh Durham Graduate Colony of Delta Psi Epsilon Christian Sorority Inc cordially invite you to our Spring 2017 Informational…Saturday May 6, 2017 at 1pm SHARP (Please be prompt)…Business Attire Required (dark colored suit preferred-black, blue, gray).
Event Contact:  Teresa Satchell
Event Contact Number:  (267) 455-6438
Event Contact Email:  dpsie.raleighdurham@gmail.com

 

 

  Community Yard Sale
Event Date:  05/06/2017
Event Time:  9am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Summer Camp Fund raiser
Address Line 1:  1020 S. Miami Blvd.
City, State, Zip:  Durham
Event Description:  This is one of many fundraisers to help families send their chrento Summer camp.
Event Contact:  Regina
Event Contact Number:  9193232722
Event Contact Email:  faela4u@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  tekeducate2017.weebly.com/dbks

 

Deacons & Trustees Day Program  
Event Date:  05/07/2017
Event Time:  3:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  First Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  195 West David Parnell Street
City, State, Zip:  Parkton, NC 28371
Event Description:  First Missionary Baptist Church (Parkton) invites you to join them at their Deacons& Trustees Day Program. The Guest Preacher is Rev. Obie Worley, First New Light Missionary Baptist Church, White Oak, NC. Come and help us recognize the dedicated service of our Deacons & Trustees. Come to be blessed!
Event Contact:  Randolph Chavis
Event Contact Number:  (910) 858-3779
Event Contact Email:  firstmissbc16@gmail.com

 

 

  2017 FCCC Youth and Young Adult Conference
Event Date:  05/05/2017
Event Time:  7 PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  First Chronicles Community Church
Address Line 1:  1306 Lincoln Street
City, State, Zip:  Durham NC 27701
Event Description:  All Youth and Young Adult of the triangle are invited to participate in our 3 -Day conference. Conference theme is: “Developing Your Spiritual Mind through Christian Education”. FRIDAY, May 5th is JOY NIGHT! Music, mime and spoken word ministry begins at 7 PM. Bring your choir or share your talent. SATURDAY, May 6th starting at 9 am join us in sessions and workshops. SUNDAY is our closing celebration during morning service beginning at 10 AM. ALL ARE WELCOME!
Event Contact:  Deacon Sanders L. Tate, Sr.
Event Contact Number:  (919) 251-3980
Event Contact Email:  sltatesr@hotmail.com

 

 

 

t:  Toys For Tots: Gospel in the Park
Event Date:  05/06/2017
Event Time:  11am-6pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Roseboro Park
Address Line 1:  101 West Pleasant Street
City, State, Zip:  Roseboro, NC, 28382
Event Description:  This is an event to help raise money for toys to donate to children during the Christmas holiday. There will be food vendors, cloth vendors, etc.

 

 

  153rd Church Anniversary
Event Date:  05/07/2017
Event Time:  10:45am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Mt. Level Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  316 Hebron Road
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27704
Event Description:  Mt. Level Missionary Baptist Church, located at 316 Hebron Road in Durham, will celebrate their 153rd church’s anniversary Sunday May 7th at 10:45am. The guest speaker will be Rev. Gregory Headen of Greensboro, North Carolina. The public is invited. Contact the church at 919-477-3893 for further information and directions.
Event Contact:  Sharon Hall
Event Contact Number:  9199496381
Event Contact Email:  shall.sh24@gmail.com

 

 

 

  Annual Women’s Day
Event Date:  05/07/2017
Event Time:  11:00 am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  St. Mark Freewill Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  222 E. Nelson St.
City, State, Zip:  Mt. Olive,NC 28365
Event Description:  St. Mark Freewill Baptist Church will celebrate its Annual Women’s Day on Sunday May 7,2017 at 11:00 am.The guest speaker will be Eldress Mary Ashford from Stanley Chapel Freewill Baptist Church in Mt. Olive.Pastor Merwyn K. Smith and the Women’s Day Committee invite you to join us.
Event Contact:  Mother Shirley Artis
Event Contact Number:  (919)735-3953

 

29th Pastoral Anniversary for Bishop L.K. Brooks  
Event Date:  05/06-07/2017
Event Time:  05/06:1pm-5pm..05/07:10am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  St James Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  1305 W. Club Blvd
City, State, Zip:  Durham NC 27705
Event Description:  We have planned an exciting 29th Pastoral Anniversary celebration for our pastor, Bishop Designate Luther K. and Lady Kimberly Brooks. The events will be held Saturday, May 6, 2017 and Sunday, May 7, 2017. The theme of the anniversary is: Celebrating Destiny. You are cordially invited to attend and participate in the festivities.

On Saturday May 6th, we will be having A Day At The Park with food, fun, and fellowship. Saturday’s festivities will be held from 1p-5p at Cedar Grove Community Park 86N Hwy.70A Hillsborough NC 27278.

On Sunday May 7th, we will continue the anniversary celebration at 10a.m. with our morning service with guest speaker Bishop Designate James Wills, Sr. Pastor of Love Fellowship Christian Church Decatur Illinois.

You are welcome to join us at any or all of these events. If you are unable to attend, feel free to send cards, expressions of kindness or video messages.

We thank you for the love that you have for our First Family and our church family.

Please join us if possible in person and if not, in your prayers.

In the love of Christ,

Sis. Theressa Perry
Pastor’s Aide
?
Event Contact:  Sis Theresa Perry
Event Contact Number:  919-286-3680
Event Contact Email:  Stjamesbc@hotmail.com

 

 

  Believers United for Christ March
Event Date:  05/06/2017
Event Time:  2:00PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Greater Refuge Church Outreach Department
Address Line 1:  1450 Americal Road
City, State, Zip:  Henderson, North Carolina 27537
Event Description:  ALL CHRISTIANS! JOIN US May 6, 2017 at 2PM for a Christian Unity March entitled “Believers United for Christ!” The Theme is “God Brings Healing to the Land.” Purpose: “God’s People United for Spiritual Growth & Community Healing.” Basis: “2 Chron. 7:14.” The March will begin at Garnett & Montgomery Streets to Garnett & Horner Streets, Henderson, NC, with intervals of Prayer, Singing, Music, Praise Dancing and more. Contact Pastor W.T. Winston 252-492-3750. Event Sponsor, the Outreach Dept. of the Greater Refuge Church, 1450 Americal Road, Henderson, NC.
Event Contact:  Pastor William T. Winston
Event Contact Number:  (252) 492-3750
Event Contact Email:  gerriwinston@yahoo.com
Event Web Site:  http://refugechurch1400.wix.com/cooljc

 

 

 

 

