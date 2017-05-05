Here Are Some Weekend Local Community Events

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE
|Hope Christian 1st Annual Community Health Fair
|Event Date:
|05/06/2017
|Event Time:
|10am-2pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Hope Christian Church
|Address Line 1:
|163 Cornwallis Lane
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville , NC, 28314
|Event Description:
|Free Health Screenings, Fitness training, Prizes and giveaways!
|Event Contact:
|Eunice Shelton
|Event Contact Number:
|9103667477
|Event Contact Email:
|mrseuniceshelton@hotmail.com
|Sparkle Mentoring Program Interest Meeting
|Event Date:
|05/06/2017
|Event Time:
|1:30pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Wingate by Wyndham
|Address Line 1:
|2610 Westinghouse Blvd
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27604
|Event Description:
|Come join us for an Interest Meeting for those who would like to learn more about the program and how they can participate; whether being a mentee or volunteer. Our program targets minority girls ages 12-18. Please join us as we encourage our girls to live up to their potential. Program mission, goals and future events will be shared.
Motto: Believe! Speak! Become!
|Event Contact:
|Stacey Chestnut
|Event Contact Number:
|919-706-8207
|Event Contact Email:
|sparklementoring@gmail.com
|Christian Sorority Informational
|Event Date:
|05/06/2017
|Event Time:
|1pm Sharp
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|South Regional Library
|Address Line 1:
|4505 South Alston Avenue
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27713
|Event Description:
|The Sorors of the Raleigh Durham Graduate Colony of Delta Psi Epsilon Christian Sorority Inc cordially invite you to our Spring 2017 Informational…Saturday May 6, 2017 at 1pm SHARP (Please be prompt)…Business Attire Required (dark colored suit preferred-black, blue, gray).
|Event Contact:
|Teresa Satchell
|Event Contact Number:
|(267) 455-6438
|Event Contact Email:
|dpsie.raleighdurham@gmail.com
|Community Yard Sale
|Event Date:
|05/06/2017
|Event Time:
|9am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Summer Camp Fund raiser
|Address Line 1:
|1020 S. Miami Blvd.
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham
|Event Description:
|This is one of many fundraisers to help families send their chrento Summer camp.
|Event Contact:
|Regina
|Event Contact Number:
|9193232722
|Event Contact Email:
|faela4u@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|tekeducate2017.weebly.com/dbks
|Deacons & Trustees Day Program
|Event Date:
|05/07/2017
|Event Time:
|3:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|First Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|195 West David Parnell Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Parkton, NC 28371
|Event Description:
|First Missionary Baptist Church (Parkton) invites you to join them at their Deacons& Trustees Day Program. The Guest Preacher is Rev. Obie Worley, First New Light Missionary Baptist Church, White Oak, NC. Come and help us recognize the dedicated service of our Deacons & Trustees. Come to be blessed!
|Event Contact:
|Randolph Chavis
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 858-3779
|Event Contact Email:
|firstmissbc16@gmail.com
|2017 FCCC Youth and Young Adult Conference
|Event Date:
|05/05/2017
|Event Time:
|7 PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|First Chronicles Community Church
|Address Line 1:
|1306 Lincoln Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham NC 27701
|Event Description:
|All Youth and Young Adult of the triangle are invited to participate in our 3 -Day conference. Conference theme is: “Developing Your Spiritual Mind through Christian Education”. FRIDAY, May 5th is JOY NIGHT! Music, mime and spoken word ministry begins at 7 PM. Bring your choir or share your talent. SATURDAY, May 6th starting at 9 am join us in sessions and workshops. SUNDAY is our closing celebration during morning service beginning at 10 AM. ALL ARE WELCOME!
|Event Contact:
|Deacon Sanders L. Tate, Sr.
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 251-3980
|Event Contact Email:
|sltatesr@hotmail.com
|t:
|Toys For Tots: Gospel in the Park
|Event Date:
|05/06/2017
|Event Time:
|11am-6pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Roseboro Park
|Address Line 1:
|101 West Pleasant Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Roseboro, NC, 28382
|Event Description:
|This is an event to help raise money for toys to donate to children during the Christmas holiday. There will be food vendors, cloth vendors, etc.
|153rd Church Anniversary
|Event Date:
|05/07/2017
|Event Time:
|10:45am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Mt. Level Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|316 Hebron Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27704
|Event Description:
|Mt. Level Missionary Baptist Church, located at 316 Hebron Road in Durham, will celebrate their 153rd church’s anniversary Sunday May 7th at 10:45am. The guest speaker will be Rev. Gregory Headen of Greensboro, North Carolina. The public is invited. Contact the church at 919-477-3893 for further information and directions.
|Event Contact:
|Sharon Hall
|Event Contact Number:
|9199496381
|Event Contact Email:
|shall.sh24@gmail.com
|Annual Women’s Day
|Event Date:
|05/07/2017
|Event Time:
|11:00 am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|St. Mark Freewill Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|222 E. Nelson St.
|City, State, Zip:
|Mt. Olive,NC 28365
|Event Description:
|St. Mark Freewill Baptist Church will celebrate its Annual Women’s Day on Sunday May 7,2017 at 11:00 am.The guest speaker will be Eldress Mary Ashford from Stanley Chapel Freewill Baptist Church in Mt. Olive.Pastor Merwyn K. Smith and the Women’s Day Committee invite you to join us.
|Event Contact:
|Mother Shirley Artis
|Event Contact Number:
|(919)735-3953
|29th Pastoral Anniversary for Bishop L.K. Brooks
|Event Date:
|05/06-07/2017
|Event Time:
|05/06:1pm-5pm..05/07:10am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|St James Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|1305 W. Club Blvd
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham NC 27705
|Event Description:
|We have planned an exciting 29th Pastoral Anniversary celebration for our pastor, Bishop Designate Luther K. and Lady Kimberly Brooks. The events will be held Saturday, May 6, 2017 and Sunday, May 7, 2017. The theme of the anniversary is: Celebrating Destiny. You are cordially invited to attend and participate in the festivities.
On Saturday May 6th, we will be having A Day At The Park with food, fun, and fellowship. Saturday’s festivities will be held from 1p-5p at Cedar Grove Community Park 86N Hwy.70A Hillsborough NC 27278.
On Sunday May 7th, we will continue the anniversary celebration at 10a.m. with our morning service with guest speaker Bishop Designate James Wills, Sr. Pastor of Love Fellowship Christian Church Decatur Illinois.
You are welcome to join us at any or all of these events. If you are unable to attend, feel free to send cards, expressions of kindness or video messages.
We thank you for the love that you have for our First Family and our church family.
Please join us if possible in person and if not, in your prayers.
In the love of Christ,
Sis. Theressa Perry
|Event Contact:
|Sis Theresa Perry
|Event Contact Number:
|919-286-3680
|Event Contact Email:
|Stjamesbc@hotmail.com
|Believers United for Christ March
|Event Date:
|05/06/2017
|Event Time:
|2:00PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Greater Refuge Church Outreach Department
|Address Line 1:
|1450 Americal Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Henderson, North Carolina 27537
|Event Description:
|ALL CHRISTIANS! JOIN US May 6, 2017 at 2PM for a Christian Unity March entitled “Believers United for Christ!” The Theme is “God Brings Healing to the Land.” Purpose: “God’s People United for Spiritual Growth & Community Healing.” Basis: “2 Chron. 7:14.” The March will begin at Garnett & Montgomery Streets to Garnett & Horner Streets, Henderson, NC, with intervals of Prayer, Singing, Music, Praise Dancing and more. Contact Pastor W.T. Winston 252-492-3750. Event Sponsor, the Outreach Dept. of the Greater Refuge Church, 1450 Americal Road, Henderson, NC.
|Event Contact:
|Pastor William T. Winston
|Event Contact Number:
|(252) 492-3750
|Event Contact Email:
|gerriwinston@yahoo.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://refugechurch1400.wix.com/cooljc