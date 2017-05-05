Here Are Some Weekend Local Community Events

On Saturday May 6th, we will be having A Day At The Park with food, fun, and fellowship. Saturday’s festivities will be held from 1p-5p at Cedar Grove Community Park 86N Hwy.70A Hillsborough NC 27278.

On Sunday May 7th, we will continue the anniversary celebration at 10a.m. with our morning service with guest speaker Bishop Designate James Wills, Sr. Pastor of Love Fellowship Christian Church Decatur Illinois.

You are welcome to join us at any or all of these events. If you are unable to attend, feel free to send cards, expressions of kindness or video messages.

We thank you for the love that you have for our First Family and our church family.

Please join us if possible in person and if not, in your prayers.

In the love of Christ,

Sis. Theressa Perry

Pastor’s Aide

?