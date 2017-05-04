No Prom Date, No Problem: Teen Takes Harvard Acceptance Letter Instead

A Minnesota teen won the internet this week when she decided to take a rather unconventional date to her senior prom this year.
17-year-old Priscilla Samey didn’t let the fact that she had no date for her senior prom get her down—in fact she opted to celebrate her future instead. According to Mic, Samey showed up to the most festive night for a high school senior with her Harvard acceptance letter, which served as her date since no one asked her to the prom.
Samey just proved that not only do #GirlsRock, but #BlackGirl Magic still reigns supreme! She said of her prom date choice, “I took a date that was pretty low maintenance, so I didn’t have to pay for his dinner.” Samey elaborated saying that she saved money on her dress, which was an homage to her African culture, because it was made by a family friend.
Her sister reportedly gave her the idea to take her college admission to prom and Samey said she just ran with it. The choice was met with praise from her classmates as well. She stated, “They all thought it was so funny and cute. I didn’t get any negative feedback like I thought I would and they all were very proud and supportive.”
And Samey didn’t just get accepted to one Ivy League school, she was accepted to all seven of them! She received a full ride to Harvard, but was also accepted to Yale, Princeton, University of Pennsylvania, Cornell, Columbia and Brown. She plans to major in political science with a pre-law track at Harvard and plans to get both her juris doctorate and a degree in business administration so she can go into business law.
PHOTO: AP
Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook and Follow Us on Twitter!
Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]
61 photos Launch gallery
1. Willie Moore with Evelyn Lozada and her daughter
1 of 61
2. Mary Mary and Willie
2 of 61
3. No Malice and Willie
3 of 61
4. Willie and Jennifer Williams
4 of 61
5. William Mcdowell
5 of 61
6. The Hairstons
6 of 61
7. Dr. Ian Smith with Willie Moore Jr.
7 of 61
8. The Walls Group stopped by!
8 of 61
9. Willie Moore with the "Growing up Hip-Hop" cast
9 of 61
10. Willie Moore with the Ron Carter Academy
10 of 61
11. Trina and Willie Moore
11 of 61
12. Dick Gregory and Willie Moore Jr.
12 of 61
13. Evander Holyfield and Willie Moore Jr.
13 of 61
14. The Hairston's and Willie Moore
14 of 61
15. Tim of Sweetie Pie's and Willie Moore Jr.
15 of 61
16. Willie Moore Jr. and the Hudson brothers
16 of 61
17. Tweet and Willie Moore Jr.
17 of 61
18. Kim Fields and Willie snap a photo!
18 of 61
19.
19 of 61
20. Willie and Kirk Franklin
20 of 61
21. Kirk and Willie battle in a test of who is taller!
21 of 61
22. Anita Wilson and Willie Moore Jr.
22 of 61
23. Marlon Jackson and Willie Moore Jr.
23 of 61
24. Sheryl Lee Ralph and Willie
24 of 61
25.
25 of 61
26. Geoffrey Golden and Willie
26 of 61
27. Marcus D. Wiley and Willie Moore Jr
27 of 61
28. Anthony Brown and Willie
28 of 61
29. Real Talk Kim and Willie Moore Jr.
29 of 61
30. Willie Moore Jr. and Anthony Brown
30 of 61
31. Lyfe Jennings and Willie Moore Jr.
31 of 61
32. Willie and Vashawn Mitchell
32 of 61
33. Aaron Cole and Willie Moore Jr.
33 of 61
34. Alex Faith, Tim Bowman Jr. and Willie Moore Jr.
34 of 61
35. Tim Bowman Jr. and Willie Moore Jr,
35 of 61
36. Virtue stops by the studio!
36 of 61
37. Erica Campbell with Willie's sons
37 of 61
38. Erica Campbell and Willie
38 of 61
39. Erica Campbell and Willie
39 of 61
40. Erica Campbell with Willie's sons
40 of 61
41. Demetria McKinney stops by.
41 of 61
42. Tamar Braxton and Willie
42 of 61
43. Bizzle and Willie snap a photo!
43 of 61
44. Jonathan McReynolds performs in studio!
44 of 61
45. Egypt Sherrod with Willie Moore Jr.
45 of 61
46. Egypt Sherrod
46 of 61
47. Egypt Sherrod with Willie Moore Jr.
47 of 61
48. Willie and Kandi!
48 of 61
49. Gail Devers
49 of 61
50. Kandi Burruss
50 of 61
51. Another snap of Willie Moore Jr. with gospel star Tasha Cobbs
51 of 61
52. Willie and Kandi!
52 of 61
53. Willie Moore Jr. snaps a photo with his wife and son
53 of 61
54. Kandi Burruss
54 of 61
55. Willie with gospel singer Canton Jones
Source:Instagram
55 of 61
56. Willie Moore Jr. with gospel star Tasha Cobbs
56 of 61
57. Willie Moore Jr. with his wife and sons Peyton and Princeton.
Source:Instagram
57 of 61
58. Marvin Sapp in studio with Willie Moore Jr.
58 of 61
59. Marvin Sapp and Willie Moore
59 of 61
60. Willie Moore and Pastor Charles Jenkins
60 of 61
61. Willie with Wess Morgan and Bishop Dale C. Bronner
61 of 61