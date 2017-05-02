Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Jason Champion On How He Went From An R&B Group To Solo Gospel Artist [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


Jason Champion talks with Erica Campbell and GRIFF about his new song, “Are You Ready,” which he reveals he actually wrote years prior to his recording it. He recalls being in the R&B group “Men At Large” before it disbanded, and he left music for a really long time. He explains that he spent his time away just working a job and getting more grounded in his faith, until one day he got a call from Kirk Franklin.

Plus, he talks about how he and Warryn Campbell started working together, and ended up becoming great friends, after Jason doubted they would work together Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Keith Wonderboy Johnson On How He Fell Out And Back In Love With Gospel [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Williams Brothers’ Doug Williams On The Beauty Of Gospel’s Diversity [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Charles Butler On How Bobby Jones Gospel Served As A “Training Ground” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]


17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home [PHOTOS]

16 photos Launch gallery

17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home [PHOTOS]

17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home [PHOTOS]

Here's a list of gospel artists who are from, previously resided or currently live in the DC, Maryland and Virginia area.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
State of the Black Church Part II
 5 days ago
05.01.17
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part I
 2 weeks ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 2 weeks ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 2 weeks ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 3 weeks ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 1 month ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 1 month ago
03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 2 months ago
03.10.17
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 2 months ago
02.20.17
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 2 months ago
02.20.17