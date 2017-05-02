Jason Champion On How He Went From An R&B Group To Solo Gospel Artist [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Jason Champion talks with Erica Campbell and GRIFF about his new song, “Are You Ready,” which he reveals he actually wrote years prior to his recording it. He recalls being in the R&B group “Men At Large” before it disbanded, and he left music for a really long time. He explains that he spent his time away just working a job and getting more grounded in his faith, until one day he got a call from Kirk Franklin.

Follow @GetUpErica

Plus, he talks about how he and Warryn Campbell started working together, and ended up becoming great friends, after Jason doubted they would work together Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Keith Wonderboy Johnson On How He Fell Out And Back In Love With Gospel [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Williams Brothers’ Doug Williams On The Beauty Of Gospel’s Diversity [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Charles Butler On How Bobby Jones Gospel Served As A “Training Ground” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]