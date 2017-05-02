Ericaism: Can You Fly? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this Ericaism, Erica Campbell asks, can you fly? What kind of bird are you? Some birds soar fearlessly as the highest heights, some only fly when they need to, some hobble around the ground. But Erica wants us to challenge ourselves to fly to the highest heights, to not be afraid of falling.

In other words, challenge yourself to be your best. Forget about your fear. Spread your wings and fly. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

