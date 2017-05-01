GRIFF’s Prayer: Lord, Help Me Unsee What I Saw [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF starts off by letting God know that he is so thankful for the art of photography, and the ability to share memories and make people smile by simply showing them a photo. But, he explains, there is a downside to that. Like when someone is showing you photos on their phone, and a photo they didn’t really intend for anyone else to see pops up.

Check out this hilarious exclusive video to hear GRIFF explain more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

