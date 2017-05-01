Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

GRIFF’s Prayer: Lord, Help Me Unsee What I Saw [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF starts off by letting God know that he is so thankful for the art of photography, and the ability to share memories and make people smile by simply showing them a photo. But, he explains, there is a downside to that. Like when someone is showing you photos on their phone, and a photo they didn’t really intend for anyone else to see pops up.

Check out this hilarious exclusive video to hear GRIFF explain more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Thanks For Making Me Fearless [EXCLUSIVE] 

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer Of Thanks For Making It To The End [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Check Yo Kids ‘Til Graduation Day [EXCLUSIVE] 


2017 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]

55 photos Launch gallery

2017 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 2017 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]

2017 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
State of the Black Church Part II
 4 days ago
05.01.17
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part I
 2 weeks ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 2 weeks ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 2 weeks ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 3 weeks ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 1 month ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 1 month ago
03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 2 months ago
03.10.17
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 2 months ago
02.20.17
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 2 months ago
02.20.17