GRIFF’s Prayer: Lord, Help Me Unsee What I Saw [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF starts off by letting God know that he is so thankful for the art of photography, and the ability to share memories and make people smile by simply showing them a photo. But, he explains, there is a downside to that. Like when someone is showing you photos on their phone, and a photo they didn’t really intend for anyone else to see pops up.
Check out this hilarious exclusive video to hear GRIFF explain more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
2017 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]
55 photos Launch gallery
2017 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]
1. Erica CampbellSource:Getty 1 of 55
2. Angel TaylorSource:Getty 2 of 55
3. Latice CrawfordSource:Getty 3 of 55
4. GISource:Getty 4 of 55
5. Tasha Page-LockhartSource:Getty 5 of 55
6. B. SladeSource:Getty 6 of 55
7. Dr. Tara Jenkins & Charles JenkinsSource:Getty 7 of 55
8. Cheryl FortuneSource:Getty 8 of 55
9. Erica CampbellSource:Getty 9 of 55
10. Dr. Tara Jenkins & Charles JenkinsSource:Getty 10 of 55
11. The Wardlaw BrothersSource:Getty 11 of 55
12. Loretta DevineSource:Getty 12 of 55
13. Erica CampbellSource:Getty 13 of 55
14. Dr. Bobby JonesSource:Getty 14 of 55
15. Candy WestSource:Getty 15 of 55
16. Jonathan McReynoldsSource:Getty 16 of 55
17. Tasha CobbsSource:Getty 17 of 55
18. Hezekiah WalkerSource:Getty 18 of 55
19. Livre'Source:Getty 19 of 55
20. Byron CageSource:Getty 20 of 55
21. Da' T.R.U.T.H. & FamilySource:Getty 21 of 55
22. Micah Stampley & Heidi StampleySource:Getty 22 of 55
23. Erica CampbellSource:Getty 23 of 55
24. Erica Campbell & Anthony BrownSource:Getty 24 of 55
25. J.J. Hairston & Trina HairstonSource:Getty 25 of 55
26. Erica Campbell & Anthony BrownSource:Getty 26 of 55
27. Fred HammondSource:Getty 27 of 55
28. Erica Campbell & Anthony BrownSource:Getty 28 of 55
29. Erica CampbellSource:Getty 29 of 55
30. Travis GreeneSource:Getty 30 of 55
31. William McDowellSource:Getty 31 of 55
32. Erica Campbell & Anthony BrownSource:Getty 32 of 55
33. Canton JonesSource:Getty 33 of 55
34. Joshua RogersSource:Getty 34 of 55
35. Erica Campbell & Anthony Brown With Audience MembersSource:Getty 35 of 55
36. Erica CampbellSource:Getty 36 of 55
37. Erica CampbellSource:Getty 37 of 55
38. Tiff JoySource:Getty 38 of 55
39. Erica Campbell & Anthony BrownSource:Getty 39 of 55
40. J.J. HairstonSource:Getty 40 of 55
41. Janice GainesSource:Getty 41 of 55
42. Erica CampbellSource:Getty 42 of 55
43. Jonathan Nelson & Christina NelsonSource:Getty 43 of 55
44. Anthony BrownSource:Getty 44 of 55
45. Erica Campbell & Anthony BrownSource:Getty 45 of 55
46. Deborah WinansSource:Getty 46 of 55
47. Erica CampbellSource:Getty 47 of 55
48. Jonathan Slocumb & Erica CampbellSource:Getty 48 of 55
49. Myron Butler & Timberlyn ButlerSource:Getty 49 of 55
50. Jekalyn CarrSource:Getty 50 of 55
51. Erica CampbellSource:Getty 51 of 55
52. Erica CampbellSource:Getty 52 of 55
53. Erica Campbell & Cheryl JacksonSource:Getty 53 of 55
54. Erica CampbellSource:Getty 54 of 55
55. Erica Campbell & Anthony Brown With The Mississippi Mass ChoirSource:Getty 55 of 55
