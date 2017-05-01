Faith Walking: Receive The Love [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
Erica Campbell
In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell talked about preaching with her husband over her birthday weekend. She explains how they encouraged community, not cliques, by citing passages in the Bible about the importance of carrying one another, and uplifting and supporting each other.

Erica explains, we are not supposed sit and suffer through hardships alone. God didn’t create us to be in this world by ourselves! It’s important to build relationships, to open yourself up to receiving friendship and being a friend. Especially since sometimes, God sends his love through his people. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

