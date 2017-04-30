Love Talking: Warryn Campbell’s Parents Share Touching Message For Erica [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

This edition of the love talking comes from Erica Campbell‘s mother & father in-law. In a sweet birthday message for Erica, they talk about the importance of welcoming their child’s spouse into the family with loving, open arms. They share a message to mother in-laws and daughter-in-laws, who are often portrayed and expected to be rivals, rather than to embrace each other.

They also share a message for the fathers who are welcoming daughter-in-laws, whether they’re the first daughter, or an addition to his own daughters. They share a powerful, loving message about their love for Erica, and encourage the same for those listening. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

