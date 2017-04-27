Holy Grounds! William McDowell’s ‘Come to Jesus’ vs. Deitrick Haddon’s ‘A Billion People’

LISTEN!
VOTE!
Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]
1. Willie Moore with Evelyn Lozada and her daughter1 of 61
2. Mary Mary and Willie2 of 61
3. No Malice and Willie3 of 61
4. Willie and Jennifer Williams4 of 61
5. William Mcdowell5 of 61
6. The Hairstons6 of 61
7. Dr. Ian Smith with Willie Moore Jr.7 of 61
8. The Walls Group stopped by!8 of 61
9. Willie Moore with the "Growing up Hip-Hop" cast9 of 61
10. Willie Moore with the Ron Carter Academy10 of 61
11. Trina and Willie Moore11 of 61
12. Dick Gregory and Willie Moore Jr.12 of 61
13. Evander Holyfield and Willie Moore Jr.13 of 61
14. The Hairston's and Willie Moore14 of 61
15. Tim of Sweetie Pie's and Willie Moore Jr.15 of 61
16. Willie Moore Jr. and the Hudson brothers16 of 61
17. Tweet and Willie Moore Jr.17 of 61
18. Kim Fields and Willie snap a photo!18 of 61
19.19 of 61
20. Willie and Kirk Franklin20 of 61
21. Kirk and Willie battle in a test of who is taller!21 of 61
22. Anita Wilson and Willie Moore Jr.22 of 61
23. Marlon Jackson and Willie Moore Jr.23 of 61
24. Sheryl Lee Ralph and Willie24 of 61
25.25 of 61
26. Geoffrey Golden and Willie26 of 61
27. Marcus D. Wiley and Willie Moore Jr27 of 61
28. Anthony Brown and Willie28 of 61
29. Real Talk Kim and Willie Moore Jr.29 of 61
30. Willie Moore Jr. and Anthony Brown30 of 61
31. Lyfe Jennings and Willie Moore Jr.31 of 61
32. Willie and Vashawn Mitchell32 of 61
33. Aaron Cole and Willie Moore Jr.33 of 61
34. Alex Faith, Tim Bowman Jr. and Willie Moore Jr.34 of 61
35. Tim Bowman Jr. and Willie Moore Jr,35 of 61
36. Virtue stops by the studio!36 of 61
37. Erica Campbell with Willie's sons37 of 61
38. Erica Campbell and Willie38 of 61
39. Erica Campbell and Willie39 of 61
40. Erica Campbell with Willie's sons40 of 61
41. Demetria McKinney stops by.41 of 61
42. Tamar Braxton and Willie42 of 61
43. Bizzle and Willie snap a photo!43 of 61
44. Jonathan McReynolds performs in studio!44 of 61
45. Egypt Sherrod with Willie Moore Jr.45 of 61
46. Egypt Sherrod46 of 61
47. Egypt Sherrod with Willie Moore Jr.47 of 61
48. Willie and Kandi!48 of 61
49. Gail Devers49 of 61
50. Kandi Burruss50 of 61
51. Another snap of Willie Moore Jr. with gospel star Tasha Cobbs51 of 61
52. Willie and Kandi!52 of 61
53. Willie Moore Jr. snaps a photo with his wife and son53 of 61
54. Kandi Burruss54 of 61
55. Willie with gospel singer Canton JonesSource:Instagram 55 of 61
56. Willie Moore Jr. with gospel star Tasha Cobbs56 of 61
57. Willie Moore Jr. with his wife and sons Peyton and Princeton.Source:Instagram 57 of 61
58. Marvin Sapp in studio with Willie Moore Jr.58 of 61
59. Marvin Sapp and Willie Moore59 of 61
60. Willie Moore and Pastor Charles Jenkins60 of 61
61. Willie with Wess Morgan and Bishop Dale C. Bronner61 of 61
Willie Moore Jr: Faith and Family #Flatout
1. The Moore Men1 of 35
2.2 of 35
3.3 of 35
4. The Moore's!4 of 35
5. Willie's dad with baby Princeton5 of 35
6. Willie and his oldest son!6 of 35
7. Willie with his two oldest sons.7 of 35
8. Willie with his wife and three sons.8 of 35
9. The Moore's!9 of 35
10. Willie with Peyton, Princeton and Khalil!10 of 35
11. Peyton!11 of 35
12. Willie and his Dad12 of 35
13. Willie Moore with his dad and son KhalilSource:Instagram 13 of 35
14. Willie with his sons and pregnant wife before baby Princeton was officially added to the brood.Source:Instagram 14 of 35
15. Hey, it's Princeton and Willie!15 of 35
16. Peyton and Princeton!16 of 35
17. Willie Moore Jr. is versatile! Whether he is rocking jeans and Timbs or......17 of 35
18. ....Pulling off a suit!18 of 35
19. Willie and Rev. Jesse Jackson standing for justice in FergusonSource:Instagram 19 of 35
20. Willie and his wife get cute in athletic gearSource:Instagram 20 of 35
21. Willie delivers a message in faith.Source:Instagram 21 of 35
22. Willie and his dad Willie Moore Sr.Source:Instagram 22 of 35
23. Willie strikes a pose!Source:Instagram 23 of 35
24. It was selfie time with the Moore's!Source:Instagram 24 of 35
25. Willie and PeytonSource:Instagram 25 of 35
26. Willie with Khalil and PeytonSource:Instagram 26 of 35
27. Willie and PeytonSource:Instagram 27 of 35
28. Brotherly love: Khalil and Peyton get silly in a restaurant.Source:Instagram 28 of 35
29. Another great photo of Khalil and Peyton!29 of 35
30. Willie and his bestfriend, his mom!Source:Instagram 30 of 35
31. Another snap of Willie's mom!Source:Instagram 31 of 35
32. Willie lands a kiss on Peyton!Source:Instagram 32 of 35
33. Willie captioned this photo: "I absolutely love this crew. God granted me the best team in the world."Source:Instagram 33 of 35
34. Willie and radio legend Tom JoynerSource:Instagram 34 of 35
35. Willie with his beautiful family on the day of Peyton's baptism.Source:Instagram 35 of 35
