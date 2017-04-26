Mr. Griffin: What Is God Birthing Inside Of You? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Mr. Griffin, GRIFF explains that we all have gifts inside of us, and we must use them to serve. He explains that Super Man’s gift was not for himself, it was for the world. GRIFF also breaks down the different gestation periods for animals when they are pregnant. Ducks take a shorter time to carry and give birth to their children than elephants do, for example.

GRIFF explains that what is gestating inside of you, what gift God is preparing inside of you, needs time, and more than just you alone to be born and fully realized. GRIFF urges us to ask ourselves, what is inside of me that God wants me to give to the world? Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

