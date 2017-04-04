CLOSE
Mel B Files Restraining Order Against Estranged Husband, Claims She Suffered Mental & Physical Abuse

Among the startling allegations, the "America's Got Talent" host said her husband forced her into threesomes and impregnated the family nanny.

Red Carpet Event For NBC's 'Celebrity Apprentice' - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Days after filing from divorce, pop-star Mel B, 41, claims she suffered years of mental and physical abuse at the hands of her husband, Stephen Belafonte.

TMZ reports the singer filed a restraining order against Belafonte on Monday, ordering him to leave the family home and remain a safe distance from her and her three children.

She states that Belafonte felt the need to “beat her down,” in order to control her whenever she achieved success.

On several occasions the “America’s Got Talent” host said that Belafonte struck her with a closed fist and also choked her. The report detailed one incident in August 2012 where he forcefully pushed her to the ground, causing a rug burn. He then allegedly forced her to tweet an image of her wound with a caption saying she fell while running in 7-inch Louboutin’s.

Along with physical abuse, Mel B says her husband threatened to blackmail her numerous times. She claims that he forced her into having threesome’s with numerous women and when she refused, warned he would release previous tapped sexual encounters.

Mel B accuses Belafonte of impregnating the family nanny and paying an excess of $300,000 for the nanny’s services. He allegedly urged the unnamed woman to terminate the pregnancy, according to the report.

But the most heartbreaking portion of Mel B’s account was a 2014 incident where she downed a bottle of aspirin after experiencing “emotional and physical” exhaustion. She said when she tried to dial for help, Belafonte locked her in a room and told her to “die b—-.”

She claims every time she tried to leave her situation Belafonte threatened to impose harm on her, her children and also threatened to ruin her career.

Belafonte and Mel B married in 2007 and share a five-year-old daughter named Madison. She has a 10-year-old daughter with Eddie Murphy named Angel, and an 18-year-old daughter named Phoenix from a previous marriage.

SOURCE: TMZ

