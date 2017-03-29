Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) showed that she’s not a punchline for right-wing commentators. She fired back at Fox News host Bill O’Reilly for his racially tinged comment that her hair looks like a “James Brown wig.”
In an interview Tuesday on MSNBC’s “All In with Chris Hayes,” Waters said, “I’m a strong Black woman, and I cannot be intimidated. I cannot be undermined.”
She added:
“I’d like to say to women everywhere: don’t allow these right-wing talking heads, these dishonorable people to intimidate you or scare you. Be who you are, do what you do, and let us get on with discussing the real issues of this country.”
On an episode of “Fox and Friends,” O’Reilly said he couldn’t take Waters seriously because her hair distracted him. An avalanche of Twitter posts condemned him as racist and sexist. That led to an apology, of questionable sincerity, from O’Reilly.
SOURCE: MSNBC
Maxine Waters Fires Back At Bill O’Reilly For Childish, Racially-Tinged Comment was originally published on newsone.com