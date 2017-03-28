CLOSE
Emmett Till's Family To Meet With Jeff Sessions

Emmett Till

Source: Bettmann / Getty

The family of Emmett Till arrived in Washington D.C. Monday night to find justice for Till’s death nearly 8 decades after he was murdered at the age 14 for whistling at a White woman.

Deborah Watt, Till’s cousin and co-founder of the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation is set to meet with U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions Tuesday. A member of the Emmett Till Justice Campaign Alvin Sykes, is also set to take part in the meeting.

Watt spoke to Localmemphis.com, saying, “Justice for us, the family, runs along the continuum of  ideas if you will one is a conviction.  The other is the truth by any means necessary.  The other is taking a look at what really happened and what Carolyn Bryant’s role was in the murder of Emmett Till.”

Aside from seeking justice for Till, Watts and the Department of Justice will discuss the logistics of the Emmett Till Unsolved Civil Rights Crimes Bill, other wise known as Till Bill 2.

The case saw a huge jump in notoriety back in February when Carolyn Bryant, the woman who accused Till of touching her, admitted she lied. USA Today notes that although lying to the FBI is a crime, it’ll be tough to prosecute the 82-year-old woman because the five-year statute of limitations has run out.

“There must be some accountability here,” said former U.S. Attorney Doug Jones.

Hopefully some sort of justice is served after Sessions’ meeting with Deborah Watt and Alvin Sykes.

SOURCE: Local Memphis, USA Today

Emmett Till’s Family Set To Meet With Attorney General Jeff Sessions was originally published on newsone.com

