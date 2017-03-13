CLOSE
Suspect Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of Toya Wright’s Brothers

The reality star and author says she is relieved that the alleged murderer was apprehended.

Toya Wright has finally gotten some peace—a suspect has been arrested for the 2016 murders of her two brothers.

According to NOLA.com, on March 9 New Orleans police took in Antoine Edwards, 31, and charged him with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Joshua and Ryan “Rudy” Johnson. NOPD homicide detective Theo Kent says multiple tipsters told officials that a man known as “Toine” or “Tweezy” was responsible for the killings and that he even told others that he shot and killed the 24 and 31-year-old.

A motive has yet to be released to the press.

Upon hearing the news about Edwards’ arrest, Wright told TMZ that she was “relieved.”

“All we want is justice for my brothers…We thank everyone for their prayers and support,” she said.

As we previously reported, last July Wright’s brothers were found dead inside their car in the 7th ward, each with multiple gunshot wounds.

Edwards’ bond was set at $500,000 and he is due back in court on May 7.

