Oprah Says Trump’s Election Win Made Her Rethink Running For President

"I thought, ‘Oh, gee. I don’t have the experience. I don’t know enough.’ And now I’m thinking, ‘Oh,'" the media mogul said.

In these times, we’ll take any little glimpse of hope, even if they aren’t a possibility until 2020.

During an interview with Bloomberg Media host David Rubenstein, Oprah revealed that with President Trump’s election win, any hesitation she had against running for office might need re-thinking.

“Have you ever thought that given the popularity you have–we haven’t broken the glass ceiling yet for women, that you could actually run for president and actually be elected?” Rubinstein asked.

“I never considered the question even a possibility,” she said. “I just thought, ‘Oh.’ I thought, ‘Oh, gee, I don’t have the experience. I don’t know enough.’ And now I’m thinking, ‘Oh.’” 

Oprah’s comments are a soft pivot from her usual response to the question.

Even recently during a January appearance with Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show,” the former talk show host said her chances of running for public office were slim to none, the Huffington Post.

What are your thoughts readers? Should we start and “Oprah For 2020” election petition or not?

SOURCE: BloombergHuffington Post.

Oprah Says Trump’s Election Win Made Her Rethink Running For President was originally published on newsone.com

Election 2020 , Oprah Winfrey

