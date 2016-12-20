In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell explains that it’s the little foxes that destroy the vine. When big, positive things are about to happen for us, she explains, a bunch of little, negative things start to happen to distract us from getting our hands on the blessing that’s about to come down.

Follow @GetUpErica

Erica explains how we can remain focused on the task at hand, instead of letting ourselves get carried away with the negativity floating around. Though they may be little, these negative things have the power to totally bring us down. Check out this exclusive video to hear more on this topic in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Ericaism: Always Try Your Best To Do Your Best [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: I’m Trying Not To Be Fat [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Use Your Brain [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

2016 Stellar Gospel Awards 12 photos Launch gallery 2016 Stellar Gospel Awards 1. Rickey Smiley With Mr. & Mrs. Kirk Franklin Source: 1 of 12 2. Jonathan Slocomb, Yolanda Adams, Marvin Sapp & Lady Tramaine Hawkins Source: 2 of 12 3. Yolanda Adams Source: 3 of 12 4. Yolanda Adams Source: 4 of 12 5. Sherri Shepherd & Rickey Smiley Source: 5 of 12 6. Sherri Shepherd & Rickey Smiley Source: 6 of 12 7. Sherri Shepherd & Rickey Smiley Source: 7 of 12 8. The Walls Group Source: 8 of 12 9. Don Jackson & Hillary Clinton Source: 9 of 12 10. Don Jackson Source: 10 of 12 11. Nicole George Middleton, Brian Courtney Wilson & Darlene McCoy Source: 11 of 12 12. Don Jackson & Hillary Clinton Source: 12 of 12 Skip ad Continue reading 2016 Stellar Gospel Awards 2016 Stellar Gospel Awards

Ericaism: It’s The Little Foxes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com