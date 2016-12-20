Joy Living: Make A Joyful Noise [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of Joy Living, Erica Campbell reads from Psalms 95:1, a scripture about “making a joyful noise.” She then asks, what does it sound like when you speak? Are you emitting love and positivity when you speak, or heavy, negative feelings that are overbearing for the person you’re speaking with?

Of course, we all go through things and nobody feels happy all the time. But when you’ve got the joy of the Lord in you, you won’t necessarily exude hateful feelings, even when you’re not feeling your best. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

