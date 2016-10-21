Keyondra Lockett Tears Up Discussing Her Journey To Becoming A Solo Artist [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

10.21.16
Gospel singer Keyondra Lockett is a two-time Stellar Award nominee and an original member of the group Zie’l. She has shared the stage with artists like The Clark Sisters, Tye Tribbett and even Mary Mary, and now she’s a solo artist making a way for herself in the gospel industry. She explains how God’s plan has seen her and the rest of the members of Zie’l to their own successful individual paths.

Plus, she talks about why she decided to create her own doll, and the journey she went on to love herself. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

