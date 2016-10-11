CLOSE
WATCH: Anthony Hamilton & The Hamiltones’ Soulful Cover Of ‘Grab Em By The …’

This is R&B at its finest.

Singer Anthony Hamilton and his band The Hamiltones have struck viral gold a few times with their soulful covers of popular songs such as “Hotling Bling,” and original tunes about a number of hilarious topics.

Their latest (NSFW) clip pokes fun at the controversial hot-mic audio of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and then-Access Hollywood host Billy Bush that leaked last week, featuring Trump’s now infamous “Grab ’em by the (redacted)” quote.

Plug in your headphones and check it out.

