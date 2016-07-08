CLOSE
National
Divide Widens Over Shooting Deaths

The shooting deaths of Anton Sterling and Philando Castile at the hands of police has sparked outrage in the black community. The negative interactions between police and the Black Community has is once again in the headlines and part of a national discussion.  And now that five Dallas Police officers were killed and seven injured in a shooting ambush, the divide continues to widen. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talks with Brandi Williams, PR Strategist and Founder of the branding firm, BEAengaged and Jeremiah Chapman, Founder/Creative Director of Global Black Student Orientation about the tragic shooting deaths.

Divide Widens Over Shooting Deaths was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

