D.L. Hughley Breaks Down While Discussing Recent Police Shootings [VIDEO]

In a recent CNN interview, D.L. Hughley got emotional while discussing the deaths of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile and how police shootings like these have impacted his family.

He explained to CNN‘s Chris Cuomo, “I don’t even go to sleep until my children come home, my grown children come home.” Adding, ” I keep my clothes on in case my children need me in the middle of the day or in the middle of the night.”

He continued with tears swelling in his eyes, ” We love our children, we love our parents, our mothers, our fathers. They’re brutalized and nobody says anything. It’s too much. It’s too much.”

