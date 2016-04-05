Women’s Empowerment 2016: Empowerment Friday Details & Free Registration

Women’s Empowerment weekend kicks off with Empowerment Friday on April 15 from 11am – 4pm at the Hilton Garden Inn Raleigh Crabtree Valley.

Join us as we kick-off Women’s Empowerment 2016 with Empowerment Friday. This newly added feature to Women’s Empowerment weekend will give all event attendees an opportunity to participate in intimate sessions and interactive workshops designed to help take their education, life and career to the next level. This event is free and open to the public.

Exposure and opportunity are two very critical keys to success. We want to expose everyone, especially college students, to organizations, people and information needed to help them excel.

Empowerment Friday is designed to bridge the gap of exposure and opportunity! You can register online now by clicking on the Women’s Empowerment tab at the top of our station’s websites.

Schedule of Events:

12:00pm – 12:45pm — Aisymmetry LLCResume and LinkedIn Tips / Pitfalls

There is no right or wrong way to write a resume. But competition for jobs is fierce right now. You need to develop a resume that sets you apart from the masses. It can’t be a passive piece of paper. It must be a passionate representation of who you are and why you are the best person for the job. In today’s competitive job market, it’s important that you help employers see the benefits of hiring you over someone else. Organizations need to know that you will help them attain their corporate objectives. Your resume is the first step in expressing that message to them. Here are some helpful tips to get you started.

Presented by: Rene Daughtry – Founder and Chief Executive Officer & Demetre Harris – Program Developer.

1:00pm – 1:45pm — Durham County Triple Positive Parenting

Learn the five key principles of positive parenting that can help make raising children and teenagers easier and more enjoyable for both you and the kids. The principles are: (1) Insuring a safe engaging environment. (2) Creating a positive learning environment. (3)Using assertive discipline. (4) Having Reasonable Expectation. (5) Looking after yourself as a parent.

Presented by: Christian D. Adams – Triple P Program Coordinator — Accredited Triple P Provider

2:00pm – 2:45pm– North Carolina Theatre

Learn the 5 Steps of P.O.W.E.R that will shift your life from being mundane, to MIRACULOUS!In this musical performance and motivational presentation, Ms. Dubose will teach 5 steps that will help you break through the mental and emotional barriers that hinder you from realizing your fullest potential. If you have felt stuck in a rut, this session will reignite your fire by drawing on the P.O.W.E.R from our past, to illuminate your path toward the life you deserve and truly desire.

Sponsored by the North Carolina Theatre & Sandra Dubose – North Carolina Theatre Teaching Artist

3:00pm – 3:45pm– Wells Fargo “My Life, My Money”“Think of your life as Currency”

How you spend yourself, your time, your talents and resources paint a portrait for the path of your future. Denise S Bennett, Raleigh Market President at Wells Fargo has seen multiple decades and seasons of how money has affected one’s legacy. This powerful session will bring extraordinary results for the trajectory of your future.

Presented by: Denise S Bennett – Raleigh Market President, Debbie Ragsdale – Senior Vice President Marketing

