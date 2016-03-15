Tamara’s Story

Tamara

Age 8

Brain Tumor

Rosaline, Tamara’s mom, first knew something was wrong when Tamara started walking funny last summer. She began seeking answers, taking Tamara to the local hospital and clinic in their native country, The Bahamas. Tamara was sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital once an MRI revealed that she had a brain tumor.

Since then, Tamara has received surgery to remove the tumor, radiation therapy and chemotherapy. St. Jude’s shares breakthroughs like Tamara’s freely so that her case may help many others like hers, and in turn save so many children’s lives. Tamara’s passion? Singing and dancing. Rosaline says, “once Tamara starts singing, she can make you dance right away.”

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: