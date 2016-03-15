CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Tamara’s Story

1 reads
Leave a comment
Tamara

Source: St. Jude / St. Jude

Tamara

Age 8

Brain Tumor

Rosaline, Tamara’s mom, first knew something was wrong when Tamara started walking funny last summer. She began seeking answers, taking Tamara to the local hospital and clinic in their native country, The Bahamas. Tamara was sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital once an MRI revealed that she had a brain tumor.

Since then, Tamara has received surgery to remove the tumor, radiation therapy and chemotherapy. St. Jude’s shares breakthroughs like Tamara’s freely so that her case may help many others like hers, and in turn save so many children’s lives. Tamara’s passion? Singing and dancing. Rosaline says, “once Tamara starts singing, she can make you dance right away.”

St. Jude , St. Jude Radiothon

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
R. Kelly’s Lawyer From His First Trial: “He…
 1 day ago
03.08.19
R. Kelly’s Alleged Girlfriends Say Their Parents Are…
 1 day ago
03.08.19
Ex-Florida Cop Convicted Of Manslaughter And Attempted First-Degree…
 1 day ago
03.08.19
Report: R. Kelly In Custody Over Child Support
 3 days ago
03.06.19
New Orleans Police Seeking Man Who Stole $900…
 6 days ago
03.04.19
Nathaniel Taylor Of ‘Sanford And Son’ Dead At…
 1 week ago
03.01.19
Tyrese Set To Play Teddy Pendergrass In Upcoming…
 1 week ago
03.01.19
Two People Arrested After Fight Over Crab Legs…
 1 week ago
02.28.19
Watch Live As Michael Cohen Testifies On Capitol…
 1 week ago
02.27.19
Donald Trump Tries To Shade Spike Lee Over…
 2 weeks ago
02.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close