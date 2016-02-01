Viola Davis Wins SAG Award And Says “Diversity Is Not A Trending Topic” [Video]

Not only are we excited that Viola Davis will be our keynote speaker for Women’s Empowerment but she is currently making history for minorities and more…..

Last night Viola Davis took home her 2nd SAG award for How to Get Away With Murder. She kindly thanked the SAG awards and then afterwards she spoke on the diversity issue. Some see this as a breakthrough for diversity with more minorities winning in other awards like SAG.

Davis spoke to reporters backstage after her win and stressed that a push for diversity is an ongoing battle and not a “trending topic.”

CLICK HERE to watch Davis speak about diversity.

Source: Varsity

Davis’ SAG acceptance speech:

Follow @thelightnc

Text “LIGHT” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE The Light On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: