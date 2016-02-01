CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Viola Davis Wins SAG Award And Says “Diversity Is Not A Trending Topic” [Video]

0 reads
Leave a comment
22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Not only are we excited that Viola Davis will be our keynote speaker for Women’s Empowerment but she is currently making history for minorities and more…..

Last night Viola Davis took home her 2nd SAG award for How to Get Away With Murder.  She kindly thanked the SAG awards and then afterwards she spoke on the diversity issue.  Some see this as a breakthrough for diversity with more minorities winning in other awards like SAG.

Davis spoke to reporters backstage after her win and stressed that a push for diversity is an ongoing battle and not a “trending topic.”

CLICK HERE to watch Davis speak about diversity.

 

Source:  Varsity

Davis’ SAG acceptance speech:

 

 

 

 

Text “LIGHT” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE The Light On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

How To Get Away With Murder , SAG Awards , Viola Davis

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 4 days ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 1 week ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 2 weeks ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 2 weeks ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 3 weeks ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 3 weeks ago
07.05.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…
 3 weeks ago
07.02.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 1 month ago
06.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close