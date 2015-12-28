CLOSE
No Charges For Cop In Tamir Rice Case

Tamir Rice’s mother waited nearly 400 hundred days to find out the cop who fatally shot her son will not be charged for his death.

An Ohio Grand Jury declined to file charges against Timothy Loehmann. Cuyahoga County Prosecutor  called the case against Loehmann a “perfect case of human error,” adding that no crime was committed.

The New York Times reports:

The decision by grand jurors was the end of a lengthy investigation that was criticized by Tamir’s family and by activists, who called the shooting senseless and said the officer should have been charged with murder months ago.

Tamir, who was black, was carrying a replica gun outside a recreation center when someone called 911. The caller cautioned that Tamir was probably a juvenile and that the weapon was “probably fake,” but that information was not relayed to the two officers who responded, Timothy Loehmann and Frank Garmback.

Unfortunately, this is a verdict the family felt was coming.

Subodh Chandra, a Cleveland attorney representing the Rice family in a federal civil rights lawsuit over the shooting, said:

This is apparently how long it takes to engineer denying justice to a family when the video of the incident clearly illustrates probable cause to charge the officer.”

Chandra added that he believed no officer, black or white, would be charged.

The child’s family has questioned Loehmann’s account of the shooting, and has sued the city and both officers in federal court, notes the report.

