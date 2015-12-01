Watch As Tracee Ellis Ross (Blackish) Sings With Her Mom Diana Ross During Performance

Diana Ross said, “tonight is family night”… and usually she performs “Don’t Explain” during her “Lady Sings The Blues” segment but on her final night of her Las Vegas, 2015 November residency, she invited her daughter, Tracee Ellis Ross, star of TV’s “Black.ish”, on stage to sing the title song of her Oscar nominated film.

It was a beautiful Mother/Daughter moment at the Venetian Theater as other family members were in the audience cheering her on!

