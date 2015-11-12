CLOSE
National
Evander Holyfield On How God Helped Him Defeat Mike Tyson [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Five-time heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield chats with the morning show family about being featured in ESPN’s acclaimed 30 for 30 documentary series! He gives us a quick preview of what viewers can expect to see in the docu-series.

Plus, he discusses what he set his ambitions on that led him to become a champion and how he approached his legendary fight with Mike Tyson. Click on the audio player to hear the inspiring discussion with “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” in this exclusive interview

Evander Holyfield On How God Helped Him Defeat Mike Tyson [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com

evander holyfield , God , mike tyson , pray , prayer

