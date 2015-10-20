Bishop Secular explains why it is imperative that kids have their “own lane.” And what does he mean by that? Click on the audio player to hear him break it down in this exclusive clip from The Yolanda Adams Morning Show!

Bishop Secular Explains Why Children Need A Lane Of Their Own [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com

The Yolanda Adams Morning Show Posted October 20, 2015

