According to statistics, woman in the United States are assaulted or beaten by their domestic partners every 9 seconds. Even more frightening, women are injured more during instances of domestic violence than muggings, car accidents and rapes – combined. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host Ron Holland, talks with Juanetta E. Covington a Domestic Violence survivor and Caseworker and Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Liaison for the Crisis Assistance Ministry.
[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”1o7VohHgkp98″ player=”WNXNlnjPpWz5″]
Surviving Domestic Violence was originally published on praisecharlotte.com
