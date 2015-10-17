Surviving Domestic Violence

CLOSE
According to statistics, woman in the United States are assaulted or beaten by their domestic partners every 9 seconds.  Even more frightening, women are injured more during instances of domestic violence than muggings, car accidents and rapes – combined.  ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host Ron Holland, talks with Juanetta E. Covington a Domestic Violence survivor and Caseworker and Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Liaison for the Crisis Assistance Ministry.

 

