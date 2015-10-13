CLOSE
National
Home

Should A Single Mom Date Son’s Professor To Get Him A Passing Grade? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Marcus D. Wiley receives a letter from a woman whose child is struggling in a class required for graduation. When she took it up with the teacher to figure out how her child could catch up, he seemed to allude that a simple date with her could smooth things over! What should she do? Listen to the audio player to hear the advice she gets in this edition of Ask Professor Wiley!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Get more of Professor Wiley’s hilarious commentary and advice here and tune into “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” from 5-9 a.m. CST!

RELATED: Marriage Only Magnifies Who A Person Really Is [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: What To Do With Kids Who Act Up In Children’s Church [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Professor Wiley Gives Musical Advice To Husband Who Really Messed Up [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

this_permalink = “http://theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com/category/the-show/ask-professor-wiley/&#8221;; this_site = “http://theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com&#8221;;http://theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com//embed/playlist/893097View gallery

 

Should A Single Mom Date Son’s Professor To Get Him A Passing Grade? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com

Ask Professor Wiley , Child , mom , professor , student

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 9 hours ago
07.29.19
Black Rag Dolls Pulled From Store Shelves After…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 1 week ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 2 weeks ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 2 weeks ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 3 weeks ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 3 weeks ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 4 weeks ago
07.05.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close