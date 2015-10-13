Marcus D. Wiley receives a letter from a woman whose child is struggling in a class required for graduation. When she took it up with the teacher to figure out how her child could catch up, he seemed to allude that a simple date with her could smooth things over! What should she do? Listen to the audio player to hear the advice she gets in this edition of Ask Professor Wiley!

Get more of Professor Wiley's hilarious commentary and advice here and tune into "The Yolanda Adams Morning Show" from 5-9 a.m. CST!

Should A Single Mom Date Son’s Professor To Get Him A Passing Grade? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com

Marcus D. Wiley Posted October 13, 2015

