GET THE LOOK: Tracee Ellis Ross Slays In An Off-Shoulder Dress, And Now We Want One!

Tracee Ellis Ross

Source: Steve Granitz/WireImage / Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross never fails to give us an awe-worthy moment on the red carpet, whether it’s her gorgeous ‘fro or a spectacular dress. This time around, it was the latter. She wowed in a Vivienne Westwood off shoulder printed dress at the Variety Power of Women luncheon.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Source: Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment / Getty

The dress boasts an eye-catching print and it fit her like a glove. But what we really love about it is the sexy off-shoulder neckline that beautifully displayed her collarbone and cleavage. Her demure midi-length hem, which hit below the knee, was the perfect balance to the sultry neckline.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Source: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic / Getty

The off shoulder neckline can work for every occasion from a gala to date night to brunch. Not convinced? Check out three options we found online.

Variety's Power Of Women Luncheon

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Look #1: Gala // Ceil Chapman dress / Christian Louboutin pumps

Team a Ceil Chapman dress with an Edie Parker clutch and Christian Louboutin pumps. Finish the look with Aldo bracelets, Lydell NYC earrings, Tom Ford sunglasses and NYX lip cream.

GTL: Tracee Ellis Ross

 

Look #2: Brunch // ASOS dress / Say You Will shoes

Style an ASOS dress with a Fendi bag and Say You Will shoes. Round out your look with an Alex & Ani bangle, a Casetify phone case, Grey Ant sunglasses and Urban Decay eyeshadow.

GTL: Tracee Ellis Ross

 

Look #3: Date Night // Bardot dress / Steve Madden pumps

Pair a Bardot dress with a Henri Bendel satchel and Steve Madden pumps. Complete your look with Topshop hoops, Nails Inc. makeup bag, Maybelline eyeshadow and Christian Louboutin lipstick.

GTL: Tracee Ellis Ross

 

-Jessica C. Andrews of Glamazonsblog.com. Follow me @DressUpWithJess

GET THE LOOK: Tracee Ellis Ross Slays In An Off-Shoulder Dress, And Now We Want One!

