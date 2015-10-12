Sherri Shepherd plays legendary running back Tony Nathan’s mother in new film ‘Woodlawn‘.

The movie is based on the true story that happened in 1973, right when Woodlawn High School integrated for the first time. They’d integrated in the 60’s but not in a big way. I think 500 kids were shipped into the school and it was a tough time for Woodlawn. And this player emerged out it, Tony Nathan. He was on the front page every day, he was a big name for Alabama and it helped unify the city.

Follow @Elev8Official

The game was Jeff Rutledge versus Tony Nathan and more than 40,000 people showed up to watch the two teams play.

In a recent interview Sherri Shepherd cleared up why this film is for believers and non-believers alike, that God will use this film to have an impact in Hollywood.

“Some would describe Hollywood as a place of darkness,” Shepherd said, “but God would have us know he brings light to dark places. Movies can reach a broad, wide range of people from all backgrounds, ethnicities, gender – what a great medium to proclaim the name of Jesus with an amazing story.”

Woodlawn hits theaters this coming Friday.

Sherri Shepherd Explains Why ‘Woodlawn’ Is A Great Film For Christians And Non-Christians was originally published on elev8.com

Oretha Winston, Lead Editor Posted October 11, 2015

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: