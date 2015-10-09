How Long Into A Relationship Should You Introduce Your Love To The Family? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

How long into a new relationship does it take for you to introduce your new significant other to your family? Click on the audio player to hear what these listeners said about how long they wait until they bring a new love home to mom and dad on this edition of AV’s Say What!

Hear more AV Say What topics here, and listen daily 5:50 a.m. CST/6:50 a.m. EST on “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show”!

The Yolanda Adams Morning Show Posted October 9, 2015

