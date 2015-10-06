CLOSE
Feature
Home

#YesImAChristian Trends On Social Media And Inspires Thousands

0 reads
Leave a comment
cross neck

Source: Getty Images Stock Photo / getty inages

Christians posted #YesImAChristian on social media  following the mass shooting in Roseburg, Oregon where a gunman reportedly asked students if they were Christian before he killed nine. Christianity involves  community.Christianity is pretty simple. It’s all about one life, the life of Jesus the Son of God. The Bible teaches that Jesus was God Himself, come to live in His world as a human. If you proclaim Jesus Chris as Savior and follow his teachings you are Christian.

Last week nine people faced a simple question: Are You a Christian?  They paid the ultimate price. Death. Yesterday, #YesImAChristian trended.
Here are just a few of the amazing emotional answers:

( function() {

var func = function() {

var iframe_form = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-form-170f55bb171521e49d728b331534431c-5613ea6495990’);

var iframe = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-170f55bb171521e49d728b331534431c-5613ea6495990’);

if ( iframe_form && iframe ) {

iframe_form.submit();

iframe.onload = function() {

iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( {

‘msg_type’: ‘poll_size’,

‘frame_id’: ‘wpcom-iframe-170f55bb171521e49d728b331534431c-5613ea6495990’

}, window.location.protocol + ‘//wpcomwidgets.com’ );

}

}

// Autosize iframe

var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) {

var origin = document.createElement( ‘a’ );

origin.href = e.origin;

// Verify message origin

if ( ‘wpcomwidgets.com’ !== origin.host )

return;

// Verify message is in a format we expect

if ( ‘object’ !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type )

return;

switch ( e.data.msg_type ) {

case ‘poll_size:response’:

var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id );

if ( iframe && ” === iframe.width )

iframe.width = ‘100%’;

if ( iframe && ” === iframe.height )

iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height );

return;

default:

return;

}

}

if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.addEventListener ) {

window.addEventListener( ‘message’, funcSizeResponse, false );

} else if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.attachEvent ) {

window.attachEvent( ‘onmessage’, funcSizeResponse );

}

}

if (document.readyState === ‘complete’) { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ }

else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( ‘DOMContentLoaded’, func, false ); }

else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( ‘onreadystatechange’, func ); }

} )();

( function() {

var func = function() {

var iframe_form = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-form-da2a9d5c3cef1eb9e363ba2137145e2d-5613ea6496084’);

var iframe = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-da2a9d5c3cef1eb9e363ba2137145e2d-5613ea6496084’);

if ( iframe_form && iframe ) {

iframe_form.submit();

iframe.onload = function() {

iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( {

‘msg_type’: ‘poll_size’,

‘frame_id’: ‘wpcom-iframe-da2a9d5c3cef1eb9e363ba2137145e2d-5613ea6496084’

}, window.location.protocol + ‘//wpcomwidgets.com’ );

}

}

// Autosize iframe

var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) {

var origin = document.createElement( ‘a’ );

origin.href = e.origin;

// Verify message origin

if ( ‘wpcomwidgets.com’ !== origin.host )

return;

// Verify message is in a format we expect

if ( ‘object’ !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type )

return;

switch ( e.data.msg_type ) {

case ‘poll_size:response’:

var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id );

if ( iframe && ” === iframe.width )

iframe.width = ‘100%’;

if ( iframe && ” === iframe.height )

iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height );

return;

default:

return;

}

}

if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.addEventListener ) {

window.addEventListener( ‘message’, funcSizeResponse, false );

} else if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.attachEvent ) {

window.attachEvent( ‘onmessage’, funcSizeResponse );

}

}

if (document.readyState === ‘complete’) { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ }

else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( ‘DOMContentLoaded’, func, false ); }

else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( ‘onreadystatechange’, func ); }

} )();

 

( function() {

var func = function() {

var iframe_form = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-form-633fc5fbccfd4e11f5479285dc9ecaff-5613ea6496711’);

var iframe = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-633fc5fbccfd4e11f5479285dc9ecaff-5613ea6496711’);

if ( iframe_form && iframe ) {

iframe_form.submit();

iframe.onload = function() {

iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( {

‘msg_type’: ‘poll_size’,

‘frame_id’: ‘wpcom-iframe-633fc5fbccfd4e11f5479285dc9ecaff-5613ea6496711’

}, window.location.protocol + ‘//wpcomwidgets.com’ );

}

}

// Autosize iframe

var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) {

var origin = document.createElement( ‘a’ );

origin.href = e.origin;

// Verify message origin

if ( ‘wpcomwidgets.com’ !== origin.host )

return;

// Verify message is in a format we expect

if ( ‘object’ !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type )

return;

switch ( e.data.msg_type ) {

case ‘poll_size:response’:

var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id );

if ( iframe && ” === iframe.width )

iframe.width = ‘100%’;

if ( iframe && ” === iframe.height )

iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height );

return;

default:

return;

}

}

if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.addEventListener ) {

window.addEventListener( ‘message’, funcSizeResponse, false );

} else if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.attachEvent ) {

window.attachEvent( ‘onmessage’, funcSizeResponse );

}

}

if (document.readyState === ‘complete’) { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ }

else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( ‘DOMContentLoaded’, func, false ); }

else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( ‘onreadystatechange’, func ); }

} )();

( function() {

var func = function() {

var iframe_form = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-form-1c9c175306161c0c33513b048a4864cc-5613ea6496d9b’);

var iframe = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-1c9c175306161c0c33513b048a4864cc-5613ea6496d9b’);

if ( iframe_form && iframe ) {

iframe_form.submit();

iframe.onload = function() {

iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( {

‘msg_type’: ‘poll_size’,

‘frame_id’: ‘wpcom-iframe-1c9c175306161c0c33513b048a4864cc-5613ea6496d9b’

}, window.location.protocol + ‘//wpcomwidgets.com’ );

}

}

// Autosize iframe

var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) {

var origin = document.createElement( ‘a’ );

origin.href = e.origin;

// Verify message origin

if ( ‘wpcomwidgets.com’ !== origin.host )

return;

// Verify message is in a format we expect

if ( ‘object’ !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type )

return;

switch ( e.data.msg_type ) {

case ‘poll_size:response’:

var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id );

if ( iframe && ” === iframe.width )

iframe.width = ‘100%’;

if ( iframe && ” === iframe.height )

iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height );

return;

default:

return;

}

}

if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.addEventListener ) {

window.addEventListener( ‘message’, funcSizeResponse, false );

} else if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.attachEvent ) {

window.attachEvent( ‘onmessage’, funcSizeResponse );

}

}

if (document.readyState === ‘complete’) { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ }

else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( ‘DOMContentLoaded’, func, false ); }

else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( ‘onreadystatechange’, func ); }

} )();

( function() {

var func = function() {

var iframe_form = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-form-cf3a39893f9a4c95c4f16ad255d04b6c-5613ea649747a’);

var iframe = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-cf3a39893f9a4c95c4f16ad255d04b6c-5613ea649747a’);

if ( iframe_form && iframe ) {

iframe_form.submit();

iframe.onload = function() {

iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( {

‘msg_type’: ‘poll_size’,

‘frame_id’: ‘wpcom-iframe-cf3a39893f9a4c95c4f16ad255d04b6c-5613ea649747a’

}, window.location.protocol + ‘//wpcomwidgets.com’ );

}

}

// Autosize iframe

var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) {

var origin = document.createElement( ‘a’ );

origin.href = e.origin;

// Verify message origin

if ( ‘wpcomwidgets.com’ !== origin.host )

return;

// Verify message is in a format we expect

if ( ‘object’ !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type )

return;

switch ( e.data.msg_type ) {

case ‘poll_size:response’:

var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id );

if ( iframe && ” === iframe.width )

iframe.width = ‘100%’;

if ( iframe && ” === iframe.height )

iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height );

return;

default:

return;

}

}

if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.addEventListener ) {

window.addEventListener( ‘message’, funcSizeResponse, false );

} else if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.attachEvent ) {

window.attachEvent( ‘onmessage’, funcSizeResponse );

}

}

if (document.readyState === ‘complete’) { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ }

else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( ‘DOMContentLoaded’, func, false ); }

else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( ‘onreadystatechange’, func ); }

} )();

One of the most shocking acts on our souls  came from last week’s massacre. You  can read the horrible details in our story Christians Were Singled Out For Death By Oregon Shooter. 

“If it is true that the gunman singled out victims because of their religious beliefs, it is deeply troubling and a reminder of the danger posed by those who harbor hatred and prejudice in their hearts,” said Hilary Bernstein, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League’s Pacific Northwest division.

President Barack Obama is  scheduled to visit Roseburg and Umpqua Community College

following the Oregon college shooting tragedy On Friday. While there are no details currently available about the president’s visit, it is likely that he will continue to call for tighter gun control laws, as many agencies have done in the wake of the Oregon college shooting.

Make sure to read:

Make sure you are part of our Facebook Family.

#YesImAChristian Trends On Social Media And Inspires Thousands was originally published on elev8.com

#yesiamchristian , Umpqua Community College

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 4 days ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 4 days ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 6 days ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 7 days ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 2 weeks ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 2 weeks ago
07.05.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…
 2 weeks ago
07.02.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 4 weeks ago
06.24.19
The Detroit Youth Choir Win Over Hearts On…
 4 weeks ago
06.20.19
‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested In Chicago
 1 month ago
06.18.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close