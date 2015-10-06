YesImAChristian Trends On Social Media And Inspires Thousands

Christians posted #YesImAChristian on social media following the mass shooting in Roseburg, Oregon where a gunman reportedly asked students if they were Christian before he killed nine. Christianity involves community.Christianity is pretty simple. It’s all about one life, the life of Jesus the Son of God. The Bible teaches that Jesus was God Himself, come to live in His world as a human. If you proclaim Jesus Chris as Savior and follow his teachings you are Christian.

Follow @Elev8Official

Last week nine people faced a simple question: Are You a Christian? They paid the ultimate price. Death. Yesterday, #YesImAChristian trended.

Here are just a few of the amazing emotional answers:

( function() { var func = function() { var iframe_form = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-form-170f55bb171521e49d728b331534431c-5613ea6495990’); var iframe = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-170f55bb171521e49d728b331534431c-5613ea6495990’); if ( iframe_form && iframe ) { iframe_form.submit(); iframe.onload = function() { iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( { ‘msg_type’: ‘poll_size’, ‘frame_id’: ‘wpcom-iframe-170f55bb171521e49d728b331534431c-5613ea6495990’ }, window.location.protocol + ‘//wpcomwidgets.com’ ); } } // Autosize iframe var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) { var origin = document.createElement( ‘a’ ); origin.href = e.origin; // Verify message origin if ( ‘wpcomwidgets.com’ !== origin.host ) return; // Verify message is in a format we expect if ( ‘object’ !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type ) return; switch ( e.data.msg_type ) { case ‘poll_size:response’: var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id ); if ( iframe && ” === iframe.width ) iframe.width = ‘100%’; if ( iframe && ” === iframe.height ) iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height ); return; default: return; } } if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.addEventListener ) { window.addEventListener( ‘message’, funcSizeResponse, false ); } else if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.attachEvent ) { window.attachEvent( ‘onmessage’, funcSizeResponse ); } } if (document.readyState === ‘complete’) { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ } else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( ‘DOMContentLoaded’, func, false ); } else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( ‘onreadystatechange’, func ); } } )();

( function() { var func = function() { var iframe_form = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-form-da2a9d5c3cef1eb9e363ba2137145e2d-5613ea6496084’); var iframe = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-da2a9d5c3cef1eb9e363ba2137145e2d-5613ea6496084’); if ( iframe_form && iframe ) { iframe_form.submit(); iframe.onload = function() { iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( { ‘msg_type’: ‘poll_size’, ‘frame_id’: ‘wpcom-iframe-da2a9d5c3cef1eb9e363ba2137145e2d-5613ea6496084’ }, window.location.protocol + ‘//wpcomwidgets.com’ ); } } // Autosize iframe var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) { var origin = document.createElement( ‘a’ ); origin.href = e.origin; // Verify message origin if ( ‘wpcomwidgets.com’ !== origin.host ) return; // Verify message is in a format we expect if ( ‘object’ !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type ) return; switch ( e.data.msg_type ) { case ‘poll_size:response’: var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id ); if ( iframe && ” === iframe.width ) iframe.width = ‘100%’; if ( iframe && ” === iframe.height ) iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height ); return; default: return; } } if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.addEventListener ) { window.addEventListener( ‘message’, funcSizeResponse, false ); } else if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.attachEvent ) { window.attachEvent( ‘onmessage’, funcSizeResponse ); } } if (document.readyState === ‘complete’) { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ } else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( ‘DOMContentLoaded’, func, false ); } else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( ‘onreadystatechange’, func ); } } )();

( function() { var func = function() { var iframe_form = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-form-633fc5fbccfd4e11f5479285dc9ecaff-5613ea6496711’); var iframe = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-633fc5fbccfd4e11f5479285dc9ecaff-5613ea6496711’); if ( iframe_form && iframe ) { iframe_form.submit(); iframe.onload = function() { iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( { ‘msg_type’: ‘poll_size’, ‘frame_id’: ‘wpcom-iframe-633fc5fbccfd4e11f5479285dc9ecaff-5613ea6496711’ }, window.location.protocol + ‘//wpcomwidgets.com’ ); } } // Autosize iframe var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) { var origin = document.createElement( ‘a’ ); origin.href = e.origin; // Verify message origin if ( ‘wpcomwidgets.com’ !== origin.host ) return; // Verify message is in a format we expect if ( ‘object’ !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type ) return; switch ( e.data.msg_type ) { case ‘poll_size:response’: var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id ); if ( iframe && ” === iframe.width ) iframe.width = ‘100%’; if ( iframe && ” === iframe.height ) iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height ); return; default: return; } } if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.addEventListener ) { window.addEventListener( ‘message’, funcSizeResponse, false ); } else if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.attachEvent ) { window.attachEvent( ‘onmessage’, funcSizeResponse ); } } if (document.readyState === ‘complete’) { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ } else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( ‘DOMContentLoaded’, func, false ); } else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( ‘onreadystatechange’, func ); } } )();

( function() { var func = function() { var iframe_form = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-form-1c9c175306161c0c33513b048a4864cc-5613ea6496d9b’); var iframe = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-1c9c175306161c0c33513b048a4864cc-5613ea6496d9b’); if ( iframe_form && iframe ) { iframe_form.submit(); iframe.onload = function() { iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( { ‘msg_type’: ‘poll_size’, ‘frame_id’: ‘wpcom-iframe-1c9c175306161c0c33513b048a4864cc-5613ea6496d9b’ }, window.location.protocol + ‘//wpcomwidgets.com’ ); } } // Autosize iframe var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) { var origin = document.createElement( ‘a’ ); origin.href = e.origin; // Verify message origin if ( ‘wpcomwidgets.com’ !== origin.host ) return; // Verify message is in a format we expect if ( ‘object’ !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type ) return; switch ( e.data.msg_type ) { case ‘poll_size:response’: var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id ); if ( iframe && ” === iframe.width ) iframe.width = ‘100%’; if ( iframe && ” === iframe.height ) iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height ); return; default: return; } } if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.addEventListener ) { window.addEventListener( ‘message’, funcSizeResponse, false ); } else if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.attachEvent ) { window.attachEvent( ‘onmessage’, funcSizeResponse ); } } if (document.readyState === ‘complete’) { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ } else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( ‘DOMContentLoaded’, func, false ); } else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( ‘onreadystatechange’, func ); } } )();

( function() { var func = function() { var iframe_form = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-form-cf3a39893f9a4c95c4f16ad255d04b6c-5613ea649747a’); var iframe = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-cf3a39893f9a4c95c4f16ad255d04b6c-5613ea649747a’); if ( iframe_form && iframe ) { iframe_form.submit(); iframe.onload = function() { iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( { ‘msg_type’: ‘poll_size’, ‘frame_id’: ‘wpcom-iframe-cf3a39893f9a4c95c4f16ad255d04b6c-5613ea649747a’ }, window.location.protocol + ‘//wpcomwidgets.com’ ); } } // Autosize iframe var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) { var origin = document.createElement( ‘a’ ); origin.href = e.origin; // Verify message origin if ( ‘wpcomwidgets.com’ !== origin.host ) return; // Verify message is in a format we expect if ( ‘object’ !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type ) return; switch ( e.data.msg_type ) { case ‘poll_size:response’: var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id ); if ( iframe && ” === iframe.width ) iframe.width = ‘100%’; if ( iframe && ” === iframe.height ) iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height ); return; default: return; } } if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.addEventListener ) { window.addEventListener( ‘message’, funcSizeResponse, false ); } else if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.attachEvent ) { window.attachEvent( ‘onmessage’, funcSizeResponse ); } } if (document.readyState === ‘complete’) { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ } else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( ‘DOMContentLoaded’, func, false ); } else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( ‘onreadystatechange’, func ); } } )();

One of the most shocking acts on our souls came from last week’s massacre. You can read the horrible details in our story Christians Were Singled Out For Death By Oregon Shooter.

“If it is true that the gunman singled out victims because of their religious beliefs, it is deeply troubling and a reminder of the danger posed by those who harbor hatred and prejudice in their hearts,” said Hilary Bernstein, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League’s Pacific Northwest division.

Umpqua Community College President Barack Obama is scheduled to visit Roseburg and following the Oregon college shooting tragedy On Friday. While there are no details currently available about the president’s visit, it is likely that he will continue to call for tighter gun control laws, as many agencies have done in the wake of the Oregon college shooting.

Make sure to read:

Make sure you are part of our Facebook Family.

#YesImAChristian Trends On Social Media And Inspires Thousands was originally published on elev8.com

Oretha Winston, Lead Editor Posted October 6, 2015

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: