WATCH: Viral Video Of Texas Cop Tasing Unarmed Black Man Stirs Outrage

A viral video of a police officer using a Taser on unarmed Marcus Coleman, 26, of Denton, Texas, that was recorded and posted on Twitter on Wednesday has sparked outrage among social media users, who say it once again underscores the problem of excessive police force in Black communities.

In the video post at Mic.com, Coleman can be heard verbally objecting to the way an officer was handling his female acquaintance, who was on the ground crying “please.” Coleman, who was standing a few feet from the woman, was held at bay by another officer who was pointing a Taser at him. “She needs help,” Coleman says, prompting the officer to user a Taser on him.

According to Mic.com:

Police were allegedly responding to an indecent exposure complaint. “The caller stated there was a naked female carrying a baby in the back lot of the complex,” a Denton Police Department press release stated. When officers arrived, the woman was reportedly “wrapped in a blanket” and in an “altered mental state,” so “the officers decided to place her in handcuffs for her safety.”

The video, which posted at 5:41 p.m. Wednesday, has garnered 12,000 retweets and 5,700 favorites by noon on Thursday.

Lynette Holloway Posted July 23, 2015

