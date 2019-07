‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland , explores the controversy of the Supreme Court’s landmark decision on Same Sex Marriage, as well as the contradictions surrounding the biblical standard of marriage.

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”vZMYq0Sn5Sz2″ player=”WNXNlnjPpWz5″]



What is the Biblical Standard of Marriage? was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Ron Holland Posted July 3, 2015

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: