Bishop Secular has a problem with small group bible study. He says if it’s working, cool, but listen to the audio player to hear why he will never be part of it!

Bishop Secular: The Problem With Small Group Bible Study [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com