Bishop Secular: The Problem With Small Group Bible Study [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Bishop Secular has a problem with small group bible study. He says if it’s working, cool, but listen to the audio player to hear why he will never be part of it!

Get more Bishop Secular here and make sure to listen to Secular live weekdays at 8:10 am EST/7:10 am CST on “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show!”

Bishop Secular: The Problem With Small Group Bible Study [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com

